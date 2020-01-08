Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Major Shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc Sells 3,850,000 Shares

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 3,850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $110,687,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Chewy stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.62. 1,274,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,227. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average is $28.87. Chewy Inc has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Chewy’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,887,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,212,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,010,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Chewy by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,228,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,786,000 after acquiring an additional 201,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,516,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Chewy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

