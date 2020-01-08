Chiliz Trading Up 4.6% This Week (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $27.43 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00179604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.58 or 0.01378019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00027703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00117583 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,763,669,182 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

