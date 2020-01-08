Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) Insider Sells $65,962.00 in Stock

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) insider Garrett Nichols sold 30,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $65,962.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Chimerix stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.17. 522,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,404. The company has a market cap of $133.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. Chimerix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 1,162.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chimerix Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chimerix by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,386,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,630,000 after acquiring an additional 169,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chimerix by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,514,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 816,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chimerix by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,956,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 514,727 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Chimerix by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,760,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chimerix by 1,048.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,575 shares during the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chimerix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.44.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

