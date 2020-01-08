Chimpion Trading Up 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Chimpion token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00003976 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. Chimpion has a market cap of $10.51 million and approximately $219,686.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00176797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.89 or 0.01371848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00026743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00116340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chimpion Token Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,477 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io.

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

