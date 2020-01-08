Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.34. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in three segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes, Health & Nutrition, and Natural Colors.

