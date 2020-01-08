Christine Chung Sells 5,625 Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $241,762.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,801.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christine Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $264,825.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $195,412.50.

FibroGen stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.81. 465,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,535. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average is $42.62. FibroGen Inc has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. FibroGen had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FibroGen Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in FibroGen by 79.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FibroGen by 729.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

