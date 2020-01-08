Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHUY. ValuEngine lowered Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. CL King started coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Chuy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.96 million, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.32. Chuy’s has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $29.45.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.88 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 17.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 688,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 101,116 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the third quarter worth $6,950,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 90.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 220,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 104,497 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

