CIBC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO)

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Exfo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

NASDAQ:EXFO traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.56. 199,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. Exfo has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $268.12 million, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Exfo had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Exfo will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exfo in the second quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exfo in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Exfo by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exfo in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

