Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $47.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s previous close.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. MKM Partners set a $51.00 target price on shares of Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. Ciena has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.30.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,589,940. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ciena by 5.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 48.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Ciena by 2.0% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 6.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 1.7% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 38,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

