Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Downgraded to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $103.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.14. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $74.26 and a twelve month high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

