Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($5.85) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineworld Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 305 ($4.01).

LON CINE traded down GBX 11.20 ($0.15) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 210.20 ($2.77). The company had a trading volume of 6,686,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 10.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 213.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 228.93. Cineworld Group has a 12 month low of GBX 188.40 ($2.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24).

In other Cineworld Group news, insider Helen A. Weir purchased 4,127 shares of Cineworld Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,450.83 ($12,432.03). Also, insider Alicja Kornasiewicz purchased 43,000 shares of Cineworld Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £97,610 ($128,400.42).

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

