Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average is $49.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

