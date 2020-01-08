Citigroup Lowers Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Neutral

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $56.00. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSCO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $202.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.