Citigroup (NYSE:C) Receiving Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Citigroup (NYSE:C) have been trending negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Citigroup earned a daily sentiment score of -2.06 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Citigroup’s analysis:

Shares of C stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $79.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,501,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,444,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.76 and a fifty-two week high of $81.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on C. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.69.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

