Claymore (CLM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Claymore token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, VinDAX and DDEX. Claymore has a market capitalization of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Claymore has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00181617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.01445300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00026785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00118074 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Claymore

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com. The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken.

Claymore Token Trading

Claymore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinExchange and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

