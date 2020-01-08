Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 218.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $507.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.13.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.17. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 298.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,576.32%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.71) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -7.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 169,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 24.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

