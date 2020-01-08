Codemasters Group Holdings PLC (LON:CDM) Insider Sells £520,000 in Stock

Codemasters Group Holdings PLC (LON:CDM) insider Rashid Ismail Varachia sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42), for a total transaction of £520,000 ($684,030.52).

Shares of CDM traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 274 ($3.60). The company had a trading volume of 1,828,973 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 254.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $414.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79. Codemasters Group Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 159 ($2.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 356 ($4.68).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Codemasters Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Codemasters Group Company Profile

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

