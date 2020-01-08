CoinPoker (CHP) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. CoinPoker has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $62,732.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Kucoin, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00179841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.72 or 0.01391635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00117511 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 307,753,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,654,913 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com.

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

