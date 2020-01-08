CoinUs (CNUS) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One CoinUs token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $304,930.00 and $5,436.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinUs has traded up 177.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinUs alerts:

999 (999) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00038323 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004208 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000658 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000154 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.