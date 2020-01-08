Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) PT Raised to $29.00 at HC Wainwright

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on COLL. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.80. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $22.28.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.32 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,216,690.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,520.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $483,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,871.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,299.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

