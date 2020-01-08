Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.16 ($7.16).

CBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($5.93) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.60 ($11.16) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. HSBC set a €8.20 ($9.53) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €5.71 ($6.63) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.57. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion and a PE ratio of 8.96. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 52-week high of €8.26 ($9.60).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.