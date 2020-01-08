Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on COMM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Commscope from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commscope in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.23.

Get Commscope alerts:

Commscope stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. Commscope has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Commscope had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Commscope will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 153,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $2,192,747.25. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,202,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,819,000 after purchasing an additional 690,482 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 144,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 208,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 41,660 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 314,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.