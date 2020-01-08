Comparing Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) and Rosetta Stone (NASDAQ:RST)

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) and Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Rosetta Stone has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Appian has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rosetta Stone and Appian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosetta Stone -5.92% N/A -5.70% Appian -20.80% -61.04% -20.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rosetta Stone and Appian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosetta Stone $173.63 million 2.60 -$21.47 million ($0.95) -19.74 Appian $226.74 million 11.88 -$49.45 million ($0.80) -50.14

Rosetta Stone has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Appian. Appian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rosetta Stone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.1% of Rosetta Stone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Appian shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Rosetta Stone shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Appian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rosetta Stone and Appian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosetta Stone 0 0 3 0 3.00 Appian 1 4 1 0 2.00

Rosetta Stone currently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.11%. Appian has a consensus price target of $36.18, indicating a potential downside of 9.79%. Given Rosetta Stone’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rosetta Stone is more favorable than Appian.

Summary

Rosetta Stone beats Appian on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include business process management systems, dynamic case management, digital process automation, and low-code development. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, life sciences, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

