Comparing PFO Global (OTCMKTS:PFGBQ) & PowerFleet (OTCMKTS:PWFL)

PFO Global (OTCMKTS:PFGBQ) and PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

PFO Global has a beta of 13.21, indicating that its share price is 1,221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.9% of PowerFleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of PowerFleet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PFO Global and PowerFleet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PFO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A PowerFleet 0 0 2 0 3.00

PowerFleet has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.05%. Given PowerFleet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than PFO Global.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PFO Global and PowerFleet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFO Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PowerFleet $53.06 million 3.61 -$5.81 million ($0.22) -29.32

PFO Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PowerFleet.

Profitability

This table compares PFO Global and PowerFleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFO Global N/A N/A N/A PowerFleet -16.63% -11.60% -5.55%

Summary

PowerFleet beats PFO Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PFO Global Company Profile

PFO Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells prescription lenses, finished eyewear, and vision technologies for optometrist's marketplace worldwide. It offers SmartCalc, a proprietary software used to manufacture digital lens designs; and SmartEyewear, a business-to-business online ordering software system, which allows eye care providers to provide various information for patient's eyewear package and unique use. The company also distributes distortion free polycarbonate lenses under the Resolution brand name. Its customers include opticians and optometrists for ophthalmic lenses and complete eyewear; and prescription laboratories for lenses. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. PFO Global, Inc. is a subsidiary of Carpathian Resources Ltd.

PowerFleet Company Profile

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc.

