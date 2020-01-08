Comparing Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) & Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN)

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.7% of Qiagen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Scholar Rock shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Qiagen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of Scholar Rock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Qiagen and Scholar Rock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiagen -1.68% 12.24% 5.83% Scholar Rock N/A -47.83% -29.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Qiagen and Scholar Rock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiagen 1 11 7 0 2.32 Scholar Rock 0 0 2 0 3.00

Qiagen presently has a consensus price target of $36.20, suggesting a potential upside of 7.48%. Scholar Rock has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.63%. Given Scholar Rock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Scholar Rock is more favorable than Qiagen.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qiagen and Scholar Rock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qiagen $1.50 billion 5.06 $190.38 million $1.34 25.13 Scholar Rock N/A N/A -$49.33 million ($3.15) -3.99

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than Scholar Rock. Scholar Rock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qiagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Qiagen beats Scholar Rock on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions. It also provides Ingenuity Variant Analysis, an application for analysis and interpretation of human sequencing data generated with next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies; QIAGEN Clinical Insight, an evidence-based variant classification; CLC Genomics Workbench for the analysis and visualization of data from various NGS platforms; and GeneGlobe, a Web-based portal that enables researchers to search and order bioinformatics solutions and linking biological interpretation from pre-designed and custom PCR assay kits, NGS assay panels, and other products. In addition, the company offers instrumentation systems for laboratories. Its automation platforms include QIAsymphony, a modular system; QIAsymphony SP for sample preparation; QIAsymphony AS for assay setup; Rotor-Gene Q, a rotary real-time PCR cycler system; QIAstat-Dx for molecular analysis of common syndromes; GeneReader NGS System, a sample to insight NGS solution for laboratories to deliver actionable results; NeuMoDx 288 and NeuMoDx 96 for automation of higher-throughput PCR testing in clinical laboratories; and QIAcube and QIAcube connect workstations, which provides versatile solutions for automated sample processing; It serves molecular diagnostics, applied testing, pharma, and academia customers. QIAGEN N.V. has collaboration agreements with Ares Genetics and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. The company is also developing SRK-181, an inhibitor of the activation of transforming growth factor beta-1 to treat cancers resistant to checkpoint blockade therapies. In addition, it is developing a pipeline of novel product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to discover and develop specific inhibitors of transforming growth factor beta activation for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.