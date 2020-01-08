Conceal Reaches Market Capitalization of $768,727.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Conceal has a total market cap of $768,727.00 and approximately $104,820.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 40.1% higher against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001762 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, STEX, Graviex and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00050480 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00038699 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00664774 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00209775 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004948 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00078364 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001699 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,173,229 coins and its circulating supply is 5,478,246 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Sistemkoin, Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

