Consensus Trading Up 7.3% Over Last Week (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Consensus token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00048995 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00076104 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,301.59 or 1.00168255 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00056042 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001561 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

