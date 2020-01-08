Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.45-9.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.51.

STZ opened at $183.60 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $150.37 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.45 and a 200-day moving average of $194.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of research firms have commented on STZ. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.67.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

