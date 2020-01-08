Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.24, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Constellation Brands updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.45-9.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $9.45-9.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.14. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $150.37 and a one year high of $214.48.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Argus raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.67.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.