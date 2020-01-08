Contentos (COS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.29 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. Contentos has a market cap of $5.99 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Contentos has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos token can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $477.52 or 0.05948269 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026695 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00034990 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001744 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,971,060 tokens. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

