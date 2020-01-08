Contents Protocol (CPT) Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, Contents Protocol has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Contents Protocol has a market cap of $4.84 million and $106,016.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contents Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00037343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $491.48 or 0.05903096 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00025847 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00034858 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Contents Protocol Profile

Contents Protocol (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,271,708,071 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur. The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol. Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contents Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contents Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

