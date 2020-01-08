Contrasting Parsons (NYSE:PSN) and Altaba (NYSE:AABA)

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) and Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Parsons alerts:

This table compares Parsons and Altaba’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsons 2.97% -11.53% 3.87% Altaba N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.4% of Altaba shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Altaba shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Parsons and Altaba, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsons 0 4 4 0 2.50 Altaba 0 1 0 0 2.00

Parsons presently has a consensus target price of $40.14, suggesting a potential downside of 5.92%. Altaba has a consensus target price of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 297.35%. Given Altaba’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Altaba is more favorable than Parsons.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Parsons and Altaba’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsons $3.56 billion 1.19 $222.34 million N/A N/A Altaba $5.17 billion 1.97 -$214.32 million N/A N/A

Parsons has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altaba.

Summary

Altaba beats Parsons on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S. Army and the United States intelligence community; ThunderRidge, a tool that assists cyber operational users to develop action plans, assess cyber threats, and disseminate situational awareness in real-time; and geospatial intelligence, big data analytics, and threat mitigation technology services to the defense, intelligence, space and command, control, communications, computer, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. It also provides mission planning for space situational awareness, small satellite systems integration, electronic warfare, directed energy modeling and simulation, and command and control systems and support to the Missile Defense Agency, the U.S. Air Force, and the U.S. Army; converged cyber-physical solutions for critical infrastructure, and global military mission readiness and training services to the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Army; and technology services for advanced energy production systems, healthcare systems, environmental systems, and related infrastructure. In addition, the company offers intelligent transportation system management, train controls integration, smart cities software, and critical infrastructure cyber protection to the transportation authorities, rail, and transit entities; engineering services for complex infrastructure, including bridges and tunnels, roads and highways, airports, and rail and transit; and engineering, program management, and environmental solutions to private-sector industrial clients and public utilities. Parsons Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Centreville, Virginia.

About Altaba

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.