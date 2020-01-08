Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLB. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Bank of America set a $48.00 target price on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,718,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,991,000 after acquiring an additional 482,459 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,308,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,690,000 after acquiring an additional 377,223 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,542,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,909,000 after acquiring an additional 371,303 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 399,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after acquiring an additional 245,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 470,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after acquiring an additional 228,526 shares during the period.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $75.63. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.92.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

