Corning (NYSE:GLW) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $34.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hansel E. Tookes II sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $29,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,312.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,690. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,772,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,085,916,000 after buying an additional 378,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Corning by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,025,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,700,000 after buying an additional 3,614,848 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 6,470.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,849,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,390,000 after buying an additional 5,760,811 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,513,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,208,000 after buying an additional 126,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Corning by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,335,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $144,086,000 after buying an additional 1,448,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

