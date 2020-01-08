Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Achieves $778.17 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $4.08 or 0.00048995 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone, BitForex, GDAC and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $778.17 million and approximately $132.98 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00076104 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,301.59 or 1.00168255 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00056042 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001561 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinone, Hotbit and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

