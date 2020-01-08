Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,023 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.3% of Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,394,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $897,029,000 after buying an additional 274,845 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,780 shares of company stock valued at $11,620,272. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,830. The firm has a market cap of $128.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $204.18 and a 1 year high of $307.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 price target (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer cut Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

