Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s previous close.

COTY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 target price on shares of Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Coty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.69.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of COTY traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. 458,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350,473. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Coty has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Coty had a negative net margin of 43.46% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $270,547.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 87.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 718,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 334,781 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Coty during the third quarter worth $381,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Coty by 1.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coty by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 508,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coty by 101.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 34,371 shares in the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.