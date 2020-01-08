Couchain Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Couchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. In the last seven days, Couchain has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $5,590.00 and approximately $4,284.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Couchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.21 or 0.05996147 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027111 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00035264 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001764 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Couchain Token Profile

Couchain (COU) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain.

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Couchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Couchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.