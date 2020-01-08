Country Trust Bank Acquires 134,869 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,869 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.06% of Kraft Heinz worth $22,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,427,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,178,000 after acquiring an additional 630,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,777,000 after acquiring an additional 979,962 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,084,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,415,000 after acquiring an additional 527,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,780,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,497,000 after acquiring an additional 336,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.58. 357,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,081,187. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.65. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

