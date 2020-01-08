Country Trust Bank Acquires 40,562 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,562 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.8% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $45,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 16,194.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,112,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $750,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,142 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,275 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 54.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,737,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $203,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,367,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,578,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,143 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.64. The stock had a trading volume of 780,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

