Country Trust Bank Acquires 4,113 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.6% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $39,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 52.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 24.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.45. 5,936,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,143,161. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.47.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

