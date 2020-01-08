Country Trust Bank Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 125,161,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,266,000 after buying an additional 16,619,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,341,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,637,000 after buying an additional 2,572,695 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,870,000 after buying an additional 2,204,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,188,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,604,000 after buying an additional 1,973,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.04. 608,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,663,763. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $147.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.64.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

