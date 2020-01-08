Country Trust Bank Buys 22,618 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Country Trust Bank grew its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,618 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned 0.12% of American Water Works worth $26,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 42,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AWK traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.51. 64,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,891. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.77. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $88.82 and a one year high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.05.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWK. ValuEngine cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

