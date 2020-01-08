Country Trust Bank Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Country Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $219,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Pivotal Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,486.44.

Alphabet stock traded up $10.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,404.32. 1,501,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,547. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,336.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,234.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,402.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $63,822.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,968.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,259,501 shares of company stock worth $206,721,526. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

