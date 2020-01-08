Country Trust Bank Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Country Trust Bank reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,828 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $28,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Comcast by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.39. 13,619,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,137,246. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark started coverage on Comcast in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

