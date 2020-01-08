Country Trust Bank Decreases Position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Country Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Post worth $27,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Post by 747.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Post by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Post by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Post by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Post by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 123,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Post stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.32. 15,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,460. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.53. Post Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $91.14 and a 12-month high of $113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.32. Post had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Post’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

POST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.78.

In related news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,511,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,674,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,649,760.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,430,483.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

