Country Trust Bank Decreases Stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Country Trust Bank reduced its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,901 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank owned 0.32% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $8,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1,317.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 58,975.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000.

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.71. 5,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $46.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

