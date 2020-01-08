Country Trust Bank Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 4,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 28,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 159,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.61. 5,815,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,385,052. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.00 and its 200-day moving average is $91.56. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.33 and a 52 week high of $95.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.9569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.