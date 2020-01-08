Country Trust Bank Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,543 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $20,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Seeyond lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 35,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 222,190 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,548.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 2,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 74,128 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.95. The company had a trading volume of 452,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,585. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32. The stock has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

