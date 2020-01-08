Country Trust Bank Grows Stock Holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,456 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.19% of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $29,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,122.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,639,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,422 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 751,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,085,000 after acquiring an additional 119,367 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,650,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,785,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 53,220 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:EMB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.64. 147,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,275. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.45. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.06 and a fifty-two week high of $115.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4411 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $5.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.